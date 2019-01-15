Mitchells & Butlers Reports Record Christmas Trading

Mitchells & Butlers (M & B) has reported “record breaking” trading figures over the festive period. The pub group, which includes well-know brands Toby Carvery Harvester and Miller Carter saw sales over a three week period from in December grow by 9.8%, and the company also said that over a seven-week period since November like-for-like sales had grown 6.9% balanced evenly between food and drink, including a record Christmas Day for M&B, with sales of £12m from its 1,700-strong portfolio of pubs and restaurants.

“We are delighted with our performance over the festive trading season, with record trading on all key festive dates,” said chief executive Phil Urban.

“The weather was milder than last year, but the results were also due to the months of planning put in by our teams, and to several of our Ignite initiatives beginning to bear fruit.”

He added: “We now enter our toughest quarter and, given the success of the festive trading period, we would expect trade to be quiet at least until people get paid again.

“The ongoing uncertainty around Brexit will continue so we remain cautious about the outlook until the political and macroeconomic landscape becomes clearer. That said, we have made a good start to the year.”