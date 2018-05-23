More Britons Visit Bars And Pubs Despite Economic Concerns

New research by agency Future Thinking has revealed that despite consumers’ negative concerns around the economy, 82% are still visiting pubs and bar, an increase of 4% on last year and, significantly over half are prepared to pay more for leisure experiences.

The research also revealed that even though 66% of people are ‘feeling gloomy about the state of the economy’, 60% would rather spend money now than save it for when it’s needed.

“It would seem that after almost a decade of ‘austerity’, many members of the public want to start treating themselves again,” comments Noreen Kinsey, senior research director at Future Thinking.

“This isn’t to say Brits are becoming irresponsible, we don’t mind spending a little more, but we do want value for money. Consumers seem almost desperate to stop worrying about the near future. Although the economy remains in the doldrums, we’ve decided that doesn’t mean we have to stop enjoying ourselves.”