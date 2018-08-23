More Than Seven Million Brits Holidaying At Home This August Bank Holiday, Bringing £1.75 Billion Boost To Economy

More than seven million Brits are planning a holiday at home for the August bank holiday weekend according to a VisitEngland survey released today.

VisitEngland’s August bank holiday Trip-Tracker survey shows that 7.3 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this weekend, bringing an estimated £1.75 billion boost to the economy.

The figures show an increase on last year’s results when 6.9 million Brits planned to take an overnight holiday trip during the August bank holiday weekend. In 2016 the figure was 5.1 million.

Tourism Minister Michael Ellis said:

“It is fantastic that so many people are planning to join the Great British staycation this bank holiday weekend.

“Tourism benefits communities across the country and this weekend will bring a significant boost to businesses and the economy. The UK has world class attractions, culture and stunning scenery and I am hugely encouraged that domestic tourism is performing so strongly.”

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“It is great to see that more Brits are planning a holiday at home this long weekend and enjoying the outstanding destinations right on our doorstep. From countryside to coastal towns, cool cities and quality attractions, the UK is packed full of experiences that you can’t get anywhere else.

“We are hearing from many destinations and tourism businesses that they are experiencing a strong summer. The certainty of budgeting for a holiday at home, the ease and convenience, are all contributing to people choosing to take more domestic trips, boosting the economy and spreading the benefits of tourism across the country.”

The survey also showed that a further 8.4 million people are still undecided about whether to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the bank holiday weekend. Of those undecided, 43% said they are waiting to see what the weather is like.

More Brits have been taking holidays at home. From January to December 2017 Brits took 59 million domestic holidays in Great Britain, up 6% on 2016. Brits spent £14.1 billion on domestic holidays in Great Britain last year, also up 6%

The number of Brits taking short-breaks of one to three nights in England was up 7% in 2017 compared to the previous year. Brits are taking almost six million more short-breaks in England than they were a decade ago.