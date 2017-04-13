More Than Six And A Half Million Brits Plan A UK Holiday Trip This Easter

VisitEngland’s Easter Trip Tracker survey published today shows that 6.6 million Brits are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this Easter weekend, bringing an estimated £1.7 billion boost to the British economy.

The figures show an increase on last year’s survey results when six million adults in Britain planned to take an overnight holiday trip in the UK during the Easter weekend, while in 2015 the figure was five million.

Tourism Minister Tracey Crouch said:

“The UK is a world-class tourism destination with countless things to see and do, so it is no surprise that so many of us are planning to holiday at home this Easter.

“Staycations are integral to our thriving tourism industry, providing a significant boost to cities, towns, villages, and communities across the country.”

VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates said:

“It is great to see so many Brits are planning holidays at home this Easter. The Easter break is a fantastic opportunity to get out and explore the outstanding accommodation, events and attractions right here on our doorstep whether enjoying a holiday at the seaside, countryside or on a city break.”

This year’s VisitEngland Easter Trip Tracker survey also found that 7.6 million Brits (15%) are undecided about whether to take an overnight trip during Easter, with a third of those (35%) waiting to see what the weather is like. For some (29%), financial reasons are behind their delayed decision; 22% of people are just unsure about where they would like to go; 25% are waiting to see if there are any special deals or offers to take advantage of and 20% prefer to book last minute.

The full VisitEngland Trip Tracker survey can be found here.

Tourism is worth £127 billion to the UK economy.