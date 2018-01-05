Mps Call For 25p ‘Latte Levy’ On Disposable Coffee Cups

MP’s are calling for a 25p “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups with the revenue used to pay for improved recycling facilities, and all disposable coffee cups should be recycled by 2023, and they should be banned if the target is not met, the Environmental Audit Committee heard.

Currently some outlets are give money off the price of a hot drink for customers who use reusable cups, and high street chain Pret A Manger, has just doubled its discount to 50p.

However, the committee said uptake of these offers was low at only 1% to 2% of coffee purchases, and consumers were more responsive to a charge than a discount based on the success of the 5p single-use plastic bag levy.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year.

Almost all of them are incinerated, exported or sent to landfill since the inside plastic lining makes them expensive to recycle. The committee also heard that presently under 1% of coffee cups are recycled because there are only three facilities in the UK that can split the paper and plastic components.

Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh said: “The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year, enough to circle the planet five-and-a-half times. Almost none are recycled and half-a-million a day are littered.

“Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and government has sat on its hands. The UK’s coffee shop market is expanding rapidly, so we need to kick-start a revolution in recycling. We’re calling for action to reduce the number of single use cups, promote reusable cups over disposable cups and to recycle all coffee cups by 2023.”

She added: “Coffee shops have been pulling the wool over customers’ eyes, telling us their cups can be recycled when less than 1% are. Taxpayers are footing the bill for disposing of the billions of coffee cups thrown away each year, whether or not they are coffee drinkers.

“It is only right that producers should bear more of the financial burden to help recycle their packaging, so my committee is calling for producer responsibility reform that rewards businesses that use sustainable packaging and makes those that don’t face higher charges.”

Starbucks has stated that would begin a three-month trial of a 5p paper cup charge in up to 25 London shops from next month, adding that its trial of a 50p discount for customers using reusable cups in 2016 “did not move the needle in the way we thought it might”, citing that just 1.8% of its customers currently used reusable cups..

However the ALMR has warned that the introduction of a “latte levy” on disposable cups will increase costs for employers and undermine investment without a guarantee of successfully addressing waste, and has called on the Government to avoid the introduction of such a measure and instead look to promote other schemes to address waste.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Efforts to reduce waste are welcome and steps to tackle environmental damage are laudable, but the major concern here is that a “latte levy” will simply increase costs for businesses without having any discernible effect in tackling the problem.

“Small and medium-sized businesses will be particularly vulnerable to cost increases and many of them will find it difficult to absorb this cost or even pass it onto customers as the cost of the cup is already factored into the price.

“Efforts by businesses to tackle the issue are recognised in the report and some of the ALMR’s members have begun loyalty schemes or provided discounts for customers using their own reusable cups. Steps such as these help address waste without increasing costs for businesses and actually save customers money. The sector is taking the issue seriously and the Paper Cup Recovery & Recycling Group’s annual report states that we now have over 4,000 recycling points from a standing start.

“This is not necessarily the same as the charge on plastic bags because, unlike a trip to the supermarket, buying a coffee is usually an impulse purchase; and waste generated by paper cups amounts to just 0.7% of the UK’s total packaging waste. Action taken at the other end of the chain, to improve recycling facilities, rather than deter purchases, might be a more effective option.

“Schemes to tackle waste are welcome, and businesses are ready to play their part, but an additional tax on businesses, one which will increase costs and potentially threaten jobs, is not the answer.”