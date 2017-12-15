LATEST NEWS
Home / Recipes / Mrs Klaus’ Tipple Cocktail Recipe

Mrs Klaus’ Tipple Cocktail Recipe

Posted by: Admin in Recipes December 15, 2017

With Christmas around the corner, Clamato, the cult US tomato cocktail juice with a twist, are set to get people across the UK in the festive spirit with their next campaign, which involves sharing new recipes and working with British bartenders on a cocktail competition to come up with tasty new Clamato cocktails.

Especially for the festive season, the Clamato team have developed an original Christmas cocktail, the Mrs Klaus’ Tipple. Guaranteed to keep cheeks nice and rosy, the delicious combination of succulent Californian tomatoes and savoury New England clam broth in Clamato juice, combined with the sweet almond decadence of Amaretto and fresh lemon, make a cocktail that will have your guests celebrating around the Christmas tree.

Raise a glass and have a merry little Christmas with Clamato!

Mrs Klaus’ Tipple Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

– 30ml Amaretto

– 120ml Clamato Juice

– 20ml Lemon Juice

Method:

  • Add all ingredients to the glass and top up with ice
  • Stir and garnish

Garnish:

Cinnamon Stick

This recipe (plus many more) are available via the website – www.clamatoUK.com/recipes 

Tagged with:

About Admin

© Copyright 2017, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

18 Minted Lamb Kebabs from Hugh Phillips Gower Butcher

500g couscous 700ml of vegetable stock – ideally Marigold 1 block feta cheese 6-8 tomatoes 1 red onion 1 yellow pepper 1 green pepper ...