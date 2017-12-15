With Christmas around the corner, Clamato, the cult US tomato cocktail juice with a twist, are set to get people across the UK in the festive spirit with their next campaign, which involves sharing new recipes and working with British bartenders on a cocktail competition to come up with tasty new Clamato cocktails.

Especially for the festive season, the Clamato team have developed an original Christmas cocktail, the Mrs Klaus’ Tipple. Guaranteed to keep cheeks nice and rosy, the delicious combination of succulent Californian tomatoes and savoury New England clam broth in Clamato juice, combined with the sweet almond decadence of Amaretto and fresh lemon, make a cocktail that will have your guests celebrating around the Christmas tree.

Mrs Klaus’ Tipple Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

– 30ml Amaretto

– 120ml Clamato Juice

– 20ml Lemon Juice

Method:

Add all ingredients to the glass and top up with ice

Stir and garnish

Garnish:

Cinnamon Stick

