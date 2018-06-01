LATEST NEWS
Home / Products & Services / MST Auctioneers Ltd

MST Auctioneers Ltd

Posted by: News in Products & Services June 1, 2018

MST AUCTIONEERS Ltd specialise in handling & auctioning a wide variety of goods.

We act for Insolvency Practitioners, Receivers, Bailiffs and Solicitors as well as large PLCs.

We are members of The National Association of Auctioneers and Valuers (NAVA).

For the past 25 years, we’ve provided a unique disposal service tailored to suit, liquidators, banks, receivers as well as private and corporate vendors. We carry out probate valuations and conduct complete house and commercial clearances.

We have the largest Auction venue in the South of England. Our regular monthly Auctions occupy 45,000 sq.ft. of undercover space, selling over 2500 lots from 3 rostrums over two days.

We have storage and removal facilities. In addition we have forklifts for machinery up to 5 tons.

We also hold regular Auctions ”On Site” and “On Line”

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2018, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

ILF Chairs – Contract Seating

ILF have been supplying top quality indoor and outdoor chairs and tables for over the past 25 years to the hospitality market. We offer ...