Antique Style lamps have become the most popular style of lamp used to create a warm relaxed atmosphere whilst showcasing a classic design statement.

Multi-lite are the UK partner for CALEX Lamps, providing a vast range of LED Dimmable Filament lamps that have been designed specifically for the Hospitality Industry. CALEX are the only company within Europe offering the Giant Range in LED across 5 bold lamp shapes.

Multi-lite has been supplying lamps for 29 years from its offices in USA, Germany and UK. During this time Multi-lite has established its position as a leading supplier of all major lamp brands including Osram, Philips, GE, CALEX, Sylvania to name just a few. Choosing an experienced supply partner such as Multi-lite provides you with full peace of mind and warranty unlike many other companies.

With sales consultants on hand to talk through your ideas and choice of product, independent brand options, stock available in the UK at competitive pricing, energy and cost saving calculations and over the phone after sales support– saving you time, effort and money along the way.

Multi-lite UK is a specialist Decorative Lighting Supplier for Restaurants, Bars and Hotels. Multi-lite can be contacted on 0208 561 4501 or by email to sales@multi-lite.co.uk. Web: www.shop4lamps.com