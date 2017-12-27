Murphy & Son Ltd. have been a fixture in the brewing industry for 130 years, as suppliers of liquor treatments, brewing ingredients and processing aids and in more recent years, drinks distribution and cellar equipment.

Covering cellars, bars, restaurants and all types of manual handling. Whatever kind of manual handling your staff are doing, Murphy & Son’s manual handling range boasts the products you need! Our comprehensive range covers everything from lightweight aluminium trucks to gloves and cellar pads and every single one of our products is designed, engineered and manufactured to last and perform to the highest standard. We also sell an extensive range of hygiene products for such tasks as pipe cleaning. Purchasing from Murphy & Son will provide you and your workforce with years of safe, reliable service, something we couple with free technical support should you ever need it.

A few examples of our range.

The cellar pad: a multi-layered foam and insertion rubber, surrounded by a tough plastic cover that fastens with Velcro, is easy to replace and comes in a range of colours.

The aluminium barrel truck (available with short stair glide): designed specifically to carry beer barrels and cases, it is suited for both brewery and licensed premises.

Antiformin S PCD: A combined caustic chlorine detergent that also contains a sequestrant, making it suitable for use in hard water areas. This high quality formulation cleans even badly soiled beer lines.

Keen to learn more? Visit,

www.murphymanualhandling.co.uk, call 0115 978 5494 or email pete.lawley@murphyandson.co.uk.