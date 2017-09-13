NACC Awards 2017 Finalists Announced

The National Association of Care Catering (NACC) has announced the shortlist of finalists for the NACC Awards 2017.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate excellence, dedication, innovation and exceptional service in the care catering sector across five hotly-contested categories: Care Establishment of the Year, Meals on Wheels Award, Catering Team of the Year, Catering Manager of the Year and Our Care Catering Hero.

The winners will be announced on Thursday 5 October 2017 at the NACC Awards gala dinner, which takes place at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham, and is a highlight of the NACC Training & Development Forum 2017.

The finalists are:

Care Establishment of the Year Award:

John Wills House, St Monica Trust

Queens Court, Barchester

Halliwell Care Home

The Close Care Home

Our Care Catering Hero Award:

Hannah Mulholland, Head of Activities Coordinator, Harper Fields Care Home

Annabelle Martin, Nutrition & Wellbeing Project Officer, HILS

Joy Whitlock, Head Chef, Harton Grange

Angie Pugh, Chef, Orchard Care Home

Catering Manager of the Year Award:

Filip Slominski, Catering Manager, The Close Care Home

Dawn Bailey, Head Chef, Tennyson Wharf

David Blackwood, Catering Manager, Meallmore Ltd

Stuart Keown, Dining Service Coordinator, Sunrise of Banstead

Rebecca Chapman, Head Chef, Warren Care Home

Catering Team of the Year Award:

Meallmore Ltd

County Enterprise Foods Meals at Home, Nottinghamshire County Council

Gracewell of Horley Park Catering Team

Dine Contract Catering Team at Borough Care

Meals on Wheels Award:

County Enterprise Foods Meals at Home, Nottinghamshire County Council

West Sussex County Council, Meals on Wheels Service

Sheraz Shahid & Staff, iCare, Stafford Depot

Sodexo Home Service

Neel Radia, national chair of the NACC, comments: “Congratulations to all the finalists. Every day, care catering professionals across the UK go above and beyond to improve standards and ensure those within care environments receive good nutrition and hydration and enjoyable mealtime experiences. It’s important that we showcase this through the NACC Awards.

“With a plethora of passionate, dedicated and innovative professionals exemplifying excellence in the care catering arena, the judges had a very tough job to decide the final shortlist. The calibre of entries was incredibly high and everyone who entered the awards should be very proud of their achievements. I’m looking forward to the awards dinner, which is also a special celebration of the NACC’s 30th anniversary, when we will crown our overall winners. I wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

As well as the five aforementioned categories, the winners of the Region of the Year Award, the Pam Rhodes Outstanding Achievement Award and the National Chairman’s Award will also be honoured at the awards dinner.

For more information on the NACC Awards 2017 and the NACC visit www.thenacc.co.uk