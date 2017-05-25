NACC Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The National Association of Care Catering (NACC)celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday (May 24) at the Athenaeum Hotel in London’s Piccadilly. The anniversary presentation was due to take place at the House of Lords, however, due to security reasons, was changed at the very last minute. Fortunately, the management team and chefs brigade at the Athenaeum were able to step in at the “11th hour”, to provide a venue and catering.

The ceremony was attended by Baroness Howe , who along with Chair Neel Radia paid tribute with a minutes silence for the victims of the Manchester atrocity. Baroness Howe spoke passionately about the work the NACC does, in particular its achievements in raising standards within the care sector, and its dedication in providing meals to the elderly and infirm at home.

National Chair Neel Radia paid tribute to NACC members past and present, highlighting the work the organisation does including promoting and enrich the standard of catering within the care sector providing a forum for debate among individuals, companies and organisations of all kinds involved in catering for the care sector.

Originally formed as the Advisory Body for Social Services Catering (ABSSC) in 2002 the members voted at the AGM to accept the proposed name change to the National Association of Care Catering (NACC), a name chosen to reflect the changes taking place in the care sector, and to encompass the members from the private sector of the care industry.