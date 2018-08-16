National Pub Chain Giving Away Free Gin And Tonic This Weekend

National pub chain Greene King is giving away FREE gin in over 250 pubs this weekend in exchange for very unusual currency – rhubarb.

All gin lovers need to do to claim their free drink is visit one of 250 Greene King pubs this weekend (18 and 19 August), and swap the seasonal veg for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin with tonic.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Sue Thomas-Taylor, marketing director for Greene King Locals, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Our pubs are stocked up and looking forward to welcoming gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

To redeem the quirky offer, guests will have to visit the pub this weekend and swap their stick of rhubarb at the bar for a free Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one – as it is only available while stocks last. Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment. Terms and conditions apply, participating Greene King pubs only, to find your local Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-rhubarb-g-and-t/.