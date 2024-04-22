‘Nature Positive’ Report Marks New Collaborative Era in Travel & Tourism

Share Tweet Share Email

The leading players of Travel & Tourism globally have published a landmark joint report setting out their joint plan to help halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

Launched on Earth Day 2024, “Nature Positive Travel & Tourism in Action” is the creation of the high-level ‘Nature Positive Tourism Partnership, made up of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance).

Developed in collaboration with specialist consultancy ANIMONDIAL, the report is the sector’s pledge to support the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), the UN’s Biodiversity Plan.

It presents more than 30 case studies of inspiring and progressive actions from around the world involving large and small businesses, national and local government agencies, civil society groups, and inter-sectoral partnerships.

By offering actionable guidance and insights, this report not only highlights the intrinsic link between biodiversity and tourism’s resilience, but also empowers businesses to become stewards of nature.

Historic partnership for nature

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “This historic partnership with Travel & Tourism heavyweights is a significant step in our collective journey towards a more sustainable and responsible sector.

“This report is not merely a publication but a movement towards integrating environmental stewardship into the core of travel experiences.

“As we celebrate Earth Day, let us heed the call to nurture and protect our destinations. Our sector’s reliance on nature, coupled with our expertise in creating inspiring and memorable experiences, means we are ideally placed to be “Guardians of Nature”.”

Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, said: “For years, UN Tourism has been at the forefront of integrating tourism into the broader UN biodiversity agenda, including supporting the work of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

“This pivotal new collaboration among key global players sets a robust framework for sustainable practices that not only drive significant impact but also exemplify the power of united efforts in conserving biodiversity.

“This report is a testimony to what we can achieve together for nature’s preservation, inspiring a global movement towards more sustainable and resilient tourism.”

Glenn Mandziuk, Sustainable Hotel Alliance CEO, said: “This report is a milestone for Travel and Tourism, representing our commitment as an industry to protect and conserve nature.

“The Alliance is proud to contribute to and collaborate on this insightful and action-orientated report which will bring tangible change to destinations around the world, supporting biodiversity. Nature underpins our society, economies and indeed our very existence.

“The hospitality industry is today a leader amongst industries in its Nature Positive approach and this report signifies how much our industry understands the true value of nature.”

Expert-led coalition

Recognising that the sector has a critical role to play in protecting and conserving biodiversity, the Nature Positive Tourism approach is designed to be a touchstone for actionable change. It focuses on equipping the sector with the tools and insights needed to nurture and protect destinations upon which it depends.

The commitment of the Partnership to work towards “net positive for nature” draws on extensive consultation with experts from business, government, academia and civil society, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA).

The report, which follows the 2022 WTTC report “Nature Positive Travel & Tourism”, includes practical frameworks and real-world examples that encourage both travel providers and travellers to embark on journeys that contribute to the conservation of our natural treasures.