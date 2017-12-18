NB Distillery & Bon Accord ‘Raise Spirits’ With Premium Tonic Partnership

Scottish gin producer NB Distillery and Bon Accord soft drinks are set to revitalise the mixer category by launching a co-branded premium tonic.

The partnership is in response to consumer demand for a good-quality, flavoursome tonic, to compliment NB’s existing premium spirits range. It will be launched in the off-trade this week via local merchant Lockett Bros, ahead of a national roll out over the coming year.

Specifically designed to complement gin as the hero product and not mask it, the tonic uses natural quinine and provides a clean, crisp flavour with hints of citrus and vanilla. It contains less quinine than other tonic waters, providing a less bitter flavour throughout and a more subtle, refreshing taste.

Vivienne Muir, CEO for NB Distillery says: ‘We know that Britain is a nation of gin lovers and there is a growing trend for speciality and premium tonic. In response to this growth, the NB & Bon Accord tonic will not only complement our existing range, but can be enjoyed with a variety of premium spirits.

“We have a love of gin and are passionate about remaining true to its perfected process. The Bon Accord collaboration, with its rich heritage and similar ethos and values to us, is the perfect gin and tonic partnership, providing a genuine experience to consumers.”

The collaboration sees a blend of two very special companies that both hold a strong Scottish heritage and great vision for the future of gin & tonic.

Karen Knowles, owner and director of Bon Accord comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with NB Distillery. Our understated tonic water really enhances NB’s spirit range, allowing consumers to experience the premium spirits at their best. After all, a great spirit should be celebrated!”

The new co-branded tonic has an RRP of £0.95 per bottle / £20 per case, and is available to purchase direct via www.nbdistillery.com or from specialist Wine and Whisky merchant, Lockett Bros in North Berwick near Edinburgh. The tonic will also see a programme of roll-outs over the coming year including availability at the soon to open, NB Distillery.