Nearly 2,000 Pubs In Wales Will Benefit From New High Street Relief Scheme, Says BBPA

Analysis by the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) suggests that almost 2,000 pubs in Wales will benefit from the Welsh Government’s decision to further invest in and extend the high street rates relief scheme in 2019-2020. The move will see each high street business receive a £2,500 cut to their rates next year.

The analysis by the BBPA also found that the rates relief for pubs on the high street will be worth £4 million in total, with 500 pubs being taken out of business rates altogether.

Commenting on the new high street relief scheme in Wales, Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“As a judge of this year’s Great British High Street’s competition, I had the pleasure to visit finalists in both Holywell and Cowbridge; both great examples of what good local partnerships can achieve, but there is so much more that we can do. The high street is an important part of any town or city. Of course, pubs are the heart of the community and an important part of the high street offer, but as an industry they face considerable cost pressures from a range of sources; particularly high beer duty, unfair business rates and VAT.

“These measures by the Welsh Government to not only extend, but also increase investment in the high streets relief scheme are most welcome. Nearly 2,000 pubs in Wales will benefit from the rates relief with 500 pubs being taken out of business rates altogether. For some pubs, it could be the difference between staying open rather than closing their doors for good.”

Not Enough

Commenting on the announcement Hospitality Cymru Executive Director Dave Chapman said: “Business rates represent a massive cost burden on the hospitality sector, which continues to be disproportionately hit, particularly since the last revaluation. Wales has a world-renowned hospitality sector, with fantastic venues from Prestatyn to Ogmore-by-Sea, but these venues are being crippled by spiralling cost increases.

“Extending the high streets rate relief scheme is a positive first step and the Welsh Government should be applauded for its support. But this does very little to support the vast range of hospitality businesses that form the core of Welsh high streets and communities. We need more fundamental support for essential hospitality businesses with reform of the rates system in Wales. Devolution gives the Welsh Government a unique opportunity to create a system fit for the modern economy.

“We have held positive meetings with the former Cabinet Secretary and his team and urged them to create a system that supports the Welsh hospitality sector, a major local employer. The Welsh Government should look at using every weapon in its arsenal to cut disproportionate costs for hospitality businesses that continue to be unfairly hit.”