Nestlé Professional® Launches New Report To Tackle Hospitality Skills Shortage

Nearly a third (31%) of people don’t think hospitality is a career path you actively choose[i], according to a new report from Nestlé Professional®.

The ‘BuzzBites: Talking Talent’ report offers an in-depth look at perceptions of the hospitality sector, as well as advice from industry professionals on how to better attract, upskill and retain talented individuals.

It aims to help tackle the current staff crisis, as the scale of recruitment needed becomes increasingly significant. Growth in the sector is surging[ii], opening-up more and more roles, and Brexit is only expected to widen the skills gap further, leaving a shortfall of 60,000 workers a year[iii].

Key findings from the research, conducted by Nestlé Professional® in collaboration with 3GEM, reveal that 45% of millennials consider a career in hospitality a “stop gap”. What’s more, almost three quarters (73%) of managers are concerned the hospitality industry is no longer an attractive career option for millennials[iv] and 18% of those currently working in the industry are thinking of leaving in the next year.

However, all is far from lost. More than two thirds (70%) of hospitality workers say they are proud to work in the industry and 53% of those outside the sector think it would be rewarding. The research, which also found that more than half (57%) of those who have left the industry would consider returning[v], uncovers a huge opportunity for the sector to grow.

Paul Lumley, Brand & Communications Manager at Nestlé Professional®, explains how the report has been designed to help hospitality businesses tackle these challenges head on: “BuzzBites: Talking Talent brings together some of the biggest names in hospitality to offer best practice on the topic. It provides insight and innovative ideas on how to change outdated perceptions and top tips for how best to encourage new people into the industry for long-term careers.

“One of the strongest messages to come out of our research was just how important it is to reward employees for their achievements and help develop their career. Our very own Toque d’Or competition supports apprentices and students in their progression by celebrating their fantastic skills and has evolved over the last 30 years to leave a legacy that we can be proud of.

“If you are not involved already, we invite you to find out more about Toque d’Or today and join the growing number of businesses, individuals and industry bodies who are already sharing a common vision to nurture the talent of the future.”

To download a copy of the BuzzBites: Talking Talent report go to: www.nestleprofessional.co.uk/buzzbitestalent

[i] BuzzBites: Talking Talent (survey of 1,600 participants), 3GEM in collaboration with Nestlé Professional®, August 2017

[ii] UK Hospitality Industry Productivity Report, British Hospitality Association, June 2017

[iii] Labour Migration in the Hospitality Sector, British Hospitality Association, March 2017

[iv] Ibid

[v] Ibid