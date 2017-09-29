New 15” Touch Screen EPoS Terminal with Gesture Control and 10 Years Warranty!

This NEW product of the Leading German EPoS Manufacture, Vectron Systems AG, has been on the market since mid-December.

The EPoS Terminal is very high-quality, reliable and robust and offers, besides a modern and customizable user interface, further highlights such as the operation by gesture control. In addition, chip n pin, mobile ordering, loyalty, gift cards, and Sales & Stock Control functions can also be added to provide you with the ultimate EPoS System!

The embedded software includes numerous functions, which speed up workflows and make controlling easier.

The generous 5-year manufacturing guarantee can be extended to 10 years when the terminal is purchased. A unique offer in the industry!

For further information call 0203 608 1860 or visit www.vposuk.com