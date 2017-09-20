New Code Of Practice For Safe Use Of LPG To Be Launched At Street Food Live 2017

UKLPG, the trade association for the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry, has partnered with the Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS) to launch new guidelines to ensure the safe use of LPG at the thousands of outdoor events that take place across the country from festivals and markets, to weddings and sports fixtures, as well as the increasing number of permanent street food pitches that are popping up across our towns and cities.

The popularity of street food has helped fuel rapid growth in the outdoor catering sector. According to NCASS, the trade association for mobile caterers and street food traders, there are in excess of 13,000 outdoor catering operators in the UK, running around 15,000 outlets, consuming up to 700,000 cylinders of LPG a year, with rapid growth in street catering attributed to seasonal markets, farmers’ markets and festivals.

The new UKLPG Code of Practice (Use of LPG for Commercial Catering Events, Street Food, and Mobile Catering) will be showcased at the Street Food Live exhibition on 26-27 September at Excel, London, on the UKLPG member Clesse’s stand, No.330.

The new Code provides comprehensive guidance on all aspects of using LPG for cooking in mobile units, tents, marquees and stalls covering areas such as transportation, storage, set up, ventilation and disposal of cylinders.

Richard Hakeem, technical director at UKLPG explains: “LPG is the perfect choice of fuel for outside caterers, giving the benefits of gas wherever it is needed. Its portability means it can be used anywhere from a festival field to a beer garden. It is not just used for cooking, but also for heating, power generation and refrigeration, and the codes cover all of the different types of applications, as well as collating in one place all of the legislation and regulations that cover the safe use of LPG. It is designed to be of practical support not just to the operators of catering units, but to local authorities, environmental health officers and health and safety advisors.

“As a clean and green fuel, LPG emissions are significantly less than a diesel generator, and noise levels are negligible too, making it not only good news for the environment but for workers too. But, as a gas, it should be treated with the utmost respect. These guidelines are designed to help all of those involved to fully understand their responsibilities.”

Bob Fox, chairman at NCASS added: “As our membership grows and outdoor catering becomes increasingly diverse and popular throughout the UK, it is important that the industry puts safety front and centre of all its operations. The new UKLPG Code will prove invaluable in keeping the industry informed of best practice.”

UKLPG Codes of Practice are available here