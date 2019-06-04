New Forest Hotel Unveils Multi-Million Pound Makeover

The Forest Park Country Hotel has been taken over by Kevin Wood, Brian Shone and Terry Taylor who previously headed up the Oceana Hotel Group which owned a number of seafront hotels in Bournemouth, including The Cumberland.

“It’s an old, historic property but everything in it is new,” said hotel director Wood, who is supported by general manager Glyn McQueen

“We’d been looking in the New Forest because it’s a beautiful part of the world and we wanted to do something more refined and create a nice country hotel with a bit of a difference. We found the Forest Park; it was in a pretty bad state.”

The group acquired the 42-bedroom hotel from a private builder for approximately £4.5m and set about refurbishing it last year.

They have spearheaded a project to transform the venue into a destination country house hotel, with all 42 bedrooms given a refit and a new chef brought in to oversee the new-look kitchen and restaurant.

The new design has been developed by Sue Mirco from AG interior design and features vintage fireplaces, Mulberry fabrics and striking artwork.

Chef Mateusz Nowatkowski has been drafted in to take the helm of the kitchen, having previously worked with the trio at the 2 AA Rosette Ventana Grand Café at the Cumberland Hotel.

He will be joined by senior sous chef James Gunn, who is local to the Forest and trained at The Dorchester.