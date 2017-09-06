New Forest Ice Cream Triumphs In Triple Recognition At The Great Taste Awards 2017

For the sixth year in succession, New Forest Ice Cream has been recognised by the Guild of Fine Foods, with a haul of prestigious gold stars at the annual Great Taste Awards. Achieving an exceptional rating of two gold stars for the new Lime & Coconut Sorbet and one gold star for the Gin & Pink Grapefruit Sorbet and Dairy Coconut Ice Cream respectively, the family run business, based in Hampshire, is celebrating once again.

As one of the most coveted international food awards, the Great Taste Awards are judged on flavour, texture and appearance, by some of the most demanding food critics, chefs, restauranteurs and journalists in the industry. A total of 12,366 food and beverage products were entered into the awards in 2017, with just 3,171 (25%) awarded one gold star and 1,011 (8%) receiving an exclusive two stars, making New Forest Ice Creams achievements all the more impressive.

Taking the number stars bestowed upon their range to the extraordinary total of 16 since 2012, New Forest Ice Cream has further strengthened its position as a supplier of quality ice creams and sorbets for the trade and retail industries.

We are truly delighted to have achieved Gold Stars at the Great Taste Awards for another year, and we are particularly pleased to have gained two stars for our new Lime & Coconut Sorbet that only launched earlier this year. Taking into account the most recent results, we are thrilled to now have four products with two Gold Stars, something achieved by less than 10% of the thousands of manufactuers who enter the awards each year. A further five of our flavours have now been awarded one gold star.”

New Forest Ice Cream is enjoyed across the UK in countless restaurants, hotels, cafés and leisure outlets and retail sites. The award winning Lime & Coconut Sorbet is available in 2ltr catering tubs along with the Gin & Pink Grapefruit Sorbet, while the Dairy Coconut Ice Cream is available in a 4ltr and 4.75ltr catering tub.

For further information on New Forest Ice Cream please call 01590 647611 or visit www.newforesticecream.com