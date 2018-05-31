New from Classeq

The latest addition to Classeq’s warewashing range is the digital P500A Pass Through Dishwasher – designed for intensive, high volume daily use, this machine is suitable for straight-through or corner situated operations.

This range of dishwashers (also known as hood types) are perfectly suited to any busy kitchen and are capable of cleaning up to 720 plates per hour. Three wash cycles (2 minute, 3 minute and 5 minute) allow for maximum output without compromising wash quality whilst saving energy too.

The new, easy to use and intuitive Digital LCD display allows the user to adjust key settings to the machine (temperatures, rinse and wash times, chemical dosage, and stores usage information) to ensure it is being used to its optimum performance.

Fitted with a 39litre wash tank, running costs are kept to a minimum and features such as continuous hood clean and removable wash arms ensure that they are easy to clean. All machines have full, ‘Type A’, Water Board compliance (WRAS) and drain pumps and rinse pumps fitted as standard, plus the option to have detergent pumps and integral water softeners fitted.

Classeq also has a very useful online guide that purchasers can access when it comes to choosing the right machine and accessories for their bespoke needs. A ‘help me choose’ section has explanatory animations and video links to help answer questions such as “do I need a drain pump or water softener”, as well as “which machine is appropriate for my level of footfall, what do I need to consider when it comes to chemical dosing?”

