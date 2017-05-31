New from Newton’s appl fizzics

Newton’s appl fizzics is a curiously refreshing blend of apple juice and sparkling water. It is all natural with no added sugar or sweeteners – and contains about 40% less sugar than apple juice on its own.

It comes in a 330ml single serve glass bottle and an elegant and table-friendly 750ml glass bottle for sharing, which looks very at home with wine or mineral water.

This large bottle also comes in a lovely new flavour – apple + raspberry. Delicious.

Increasingly popular as a natural alternative to juice or sugary soft drinks, it’s a great choice for the growing number of adults looking for a serious alternative to alcohol. All the fun and none of the hangover.

Newton’s appl fizzics Chill and enjoy!

For more information, or to place an order, please contact us via the website (www.newtonsapplfizzics.com), email us on

newtonsapplfizzics@gmail.com, or call us on 0208 241 5779