New Government Migration Proposals Will Devastate Hospitality

UKHospitality has reacted with alarm at the apparent confirmation that, under new Government plans, future EU migrants will be required to earn £30,000.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Since the publication of the MAC report, we have, along with others, repeatedly made the case for a future immigration system that supports hospitality.

“If the rumours are to be believed, then the Government is just not listening to the needs of business. This is an ideologically-driven decision that is not going to benefit UK businesses, it will only do harm to the UK’s economy.

“If hospitality employers do not have access to EU workers, and under the proposed terms they will not, then we will only see more venue closures. These proposals are going to significantly shrink the talent pool for hospitality and businesses are going to be devastated.”