New Industry Led Charity Assists Homeless into Hospitality Careers

A new, nationwide charity, Only a Pavement Away (OAPA) (http://onlyapavementaway.co.uk), has been established to work with licensed hospitality, connecting companies to a rich vein of potential employees as the pool of talent from Europe continues to diminish ahead of Brexit.

The charity has forged strong working relationships with like-minded charities including Crisis; The Chrysalis Foundation; The Corbett Foundation and organisations that work with ex–offenders and ex-service personnel, including the Royal Forces Employment Agency. OAPA are currently running trials with a number of pub and bar operators including Pub Love, Brewhouse & Kitchen and Young’s as the homeless and more vulnerable within our society are guided and coached through their transition into the world of work.

Full training, together with a network of support from companies and charities, underpinned by a 12-month post engagement support package, ensures that each individual has the best chance of success in turning their life around and boosting their self-worth and self-esteem.

Founded by established industry consultant Greg Mangham, who has spent over 40 years working with leading organisations such as Bass, Coral, The BII and Pub is the Hub, Only A Pavement Away seeks to match the hospitality sector demand of 1.3* million employees required over the next six years, with the rising increase in rough sleepers (up 16% in 2016) and those returning from active service roles and time spent.

“Only A Pavement Away crystallised as a result of not accepting all homeless are rough sleepers and that sometimes, through no fault of their own, peoples paths have taken a wrong turn or detour from the norm. I wanted to do something to help, and having worked in licensed hospitality my whole career, there’s an opportunity to nurture a partnership between those charities who manage and assist the more vulnerable with an industry that is looking to fill a wealth of roles and opportunities with people from all walks of life,” said Greg.

“Through the support of many other passionate people in the sector the project has been brought to life and now we are working to ensure our partnerships, processes and support package has the solid foundation from which to grow the charity,” added Greg.

A team of industry experts have given their time in supporting and shaping the registered charity in preparation for the official launch on World Homeless Day, 10th October which will see the results of the company trials presented to MP’s and Ministers in the House of Commons.

Companies wishing to engage with the on-going trials or financially support the charity through charitable donations are asked to register at http://onlyapavementaway.co.uk/get-involved/.