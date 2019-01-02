New Meat Ageing Cabinet, Grab and Go unit and Chef’s Drawer: Williams at PKS 2019

The Williams stand at the Professional Kitchen show will be the place to get a look at some brand new refrigeration products. Meat ageing is the latest trend and Williams has market-leading expertise in the area, having worked with restaurants for many years to develop refrigeration solutions. On stand 530 the company will launch its new Meat Ageing Cabinets – as well as delivering a superior product, they are available in a wide range of colours and finishes to suit front of house décor.

Williams is also expanding its range of Gem Multidecks with the launch of the Scarlet, the company’s first heated grab and go unit. Again, it’s available in a wide range of finishes to help maximise impact.

Centre stage on the stand will be the latest Williams Chef’s Drawer. Available as either a fridge or a freezer, the Drawers bring refrigerated storage right into the heart of the kitchen, and can even be sited under cooking appliances. Williams will demonstrate this feature by showing the Chef’s Drawer with a Falcon Dominator Plus Electric Chargrill mounted on it.

Visitors to the stand can see for themselves how practical and versatile the Chef’s Drawers can be in a busy kitchen. They are built with stainless steel interior and exterior, can operate in ambient temperatures up to 43°C, accept 2/1GN pans, up to 150mm deep, and offer a capacity of up to 94 litres.

The fridge version of the Chef’s Drawer can be adjusted between 1 and 4°C, while the freezer offers a temperature range of -18 to -21°C. Both versions measure 880mm wide by 850mm deep and 475mm high.

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, merchandisers and blast chillers.



