New Recruits Top Year Of Expansion And Sectoral Reach For ALMR

A prosperous year has seen the ALMR augment its reputation as the UK’s leading voice for eating and drinking out businesses.

A series of significant new operator members has swollen the ranks of the ALMR’s membership, with some of the country’s most recognised and loved businesses joining.

Recent additions to membership mean that the ALMR is now proud to represent, among others: Patisserie Valerie, Caffe Nero, Burger King Prezzo Holdings, Marston’s, The City Pub Company and Le Pain Quotidien.

In 2017, membership has grown by 11% with outlet numbers up by 18%. The ALMR has undergone an unprecedented period of growth over the past three years with membership increasing by 66% and outlet numbers up by 168% during that period.

A successful year of lobbying has also seen the ALMR’s vital campaigning save the sector £1.6bn in additional costs, freeing up the sector to deliver 6% growth and 1 in 3 of all new jobs.

ALMR Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Another very successful year has seen the ALMR continue to expand to incorporate new and exciting members with increasingly varied trading styles.

“We have cemented our position as the leading voice for the UK’s eating and drinking out businesses and will look to build on this good work in what will no doubt be a successful 2018.

“Eating and drinking out businesses have faced legislative barriers and uncertainty over their futures, but they have shown amazing resilience and ingenuity to flourish during difficult times. We are very much looking forward to continuing our hard work with all our members to make sure that these integral businesses are in the best position to succeed.”