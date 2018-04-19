New Report Reveals Economic Contribution Of Family Firms In Hotels And Restaurants Sector

A million more family businesses since 2010

In the hotels and restaurants sector, family businesses provide 45% of total private sector employment

A new report reveals the full extent of the contribution hotel and restaurants family firms make to the UK economy, generating £19 billion gross value added (GVA) to UK GDP.

The new UK Family Business Sector Report, produced by Oxford Economics for the Institute for Family Business (IFB) Research Foundation, reveals that family businesses’ GVA contribution to UK GDP has increased by £100 billion since 2010 – to £519 billion – meaning family firms now generate a quarter of UK GDP.

In the hotels and restaurants sector only, there are over 153,000 family firms. They employ almost 1 million people, providing 45% of private sector employment. And they are growing – their turnover has increased by £3.1 billion in the last year only.

Elizabeth Bagger, Institute for Family Business (IFB) Executive Director, said: “Family businesses are the backbone of the UK economy – but their widespread presence and contribution to the economy are often underestimated. You will find family businesses all across the UK, in every industry sector – from sibling start-ups to multi-generational international brands.

“The family business hotels and restaurants sector creates a substantial proportion of the UK’s GDP, and we are proud to champion and delighted to celebrate this incredible contribution.

“Since 2010 there are a million more family businesses in the UK, proving that family firms are here to stay. Not only have family firms created an extra 2.3 million jobs since 2010, but their tax contribution each year is more than the annual NHS budget. This all demonstrates how growth in the family business sector benefits the UK economy, consumers, the exchequer and the millions who work in family businesses.

“To ensure family businesses continue to flourish, we’re calling on the Government to support them with policies which allow family firms to plan and invest for the future.”

Other key findings from the report include: