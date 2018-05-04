New Report Reveals TV And Wi-Fi As Top ‘Must Have’ Amenities For Hotel Guests

A new think tank report by Sky and UKHospitality, published today, has hailed technology as essential in creating a defining home-from-home experience, with Wi-Fi and TV topping the list of must-have amenities.

Home Away from Home was produced to provide hoteliers with a better understanding of the needs of hotel visitors when considering investments and improvements. According to this report, 76 per cent of travellers choose accommodation based on amenities.

Investing in technology can help hoteliers secure business and provide a seamless home away from home experience. The report found that having Sky premium entertainment in the room can increase visitors’ spend and make them more likely to return.

The report also predicted smart concierge apps, wireless charging and the Internet of Things – the interconnection of various devices that allows them to share and receive information between each other – as future trends to be considered for investment. Further down the line, artificial intelligence as well as virtual and augmented realities are trends hotels should watch over the next five years.

Bronwyn de Cholewa, Director of Hotel said: “Hoteliers need to adapt to how their customers are evolving and embracing technology can be of huge benefit. The research in this report demonstrates the latest trends and which technological luxuries could become the essentials of the future. This report mentions that customers are increasingly expecting the same level of technology they enjoy at home. Sky is dedicated to helping hoteliers create that perfect home from home experience with Sky Select and Sky In-Room, allowing hotel guests to view all their preferred sport, movie and entertainment content in stunning HD.”

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality Chief Executive, said: “From rooms with automatic lighting to those with personalised temperature settings, hotels have often set the standards when it comes to amenities. Investment in technology can be expensive and hotels will be weighing up the longevity and return of such investments. This report gives hoteliers a good indication of what customers expect from hotel stays and it shows that, in addition to the ‘basic’ must-haves, Wi-Fi and TV are the two essential items where hotelier’s investment should be concentrated.”

You can view the report here.