New Room Only Hotel In Hackney Installs Laundry Equipment From Armstrong

The new KIP Hotel in Hackney offers affordable room only accommodation in the heart of one of London’s most vibrant areas. With a total of 105 rooms, nearly all of which are en suite, the hotel offers a really wide range of accommodation options including small single internal rooms sharing a bathroom, studios with kingsize bed, sofa bed and kitchen, bunk bedded multi-occupancy rooms and family rooms with king size beds and bunks.

Mike Baxter, whose concept the hotel is, told us that with that number of rooms he made the decision that the bulk of the laundry would be sent out. However, he wanted an on premises laundry as back up to make sure that nothing runs out with the rapid turnover of rooms. He brought in Armstrong Commercial Laundry Systems who installed a 14kg Amazon free standing high spin washer and a Huebsch Loadstar tumble dryer.

“Despite the bulk of the laundry going out, the Armstrong equipment is in daily use, operated by the housekeeping team and the porters. Having it there means we can be confident of always being able to meet the demand for clean laundry, particularly towels, and meet the expectations of our clients who demand high standards despite the very reasonable rates we charge. We are very pleased with the equipment and Armstrong’s service.”

With excellent transport links to the Olympic Park and the West End, the hotel does attract a lot of tourist business. But many of its clients come from the young, creative and tech businesses that are thriving in the Hackney, Hoxton and Shoreditch areas.

“We get a lot of people in the modelling, film and photographic worlds together with people involved in music events. All our rooms have air con, free wifi and smart TV so those who need to can carry on working in their rooms.”

