New Sector-Wide Commission Launched By UKHospitality

UKHospitality is launching a sector-wide hospitality workforce commission to promote understanding of the importance and potential of the UK’s hospitality sector.

UKHospitality Commission 2030 will bring together a wide range of hospitality employers and All-Party Parliamentary Groups, along with other stakeholders, industry bodies and authorities, to deliver an employment foundation for the sector. Sector leaders will provide evidence to identify and address the challenges and opportunities facing the sector. The Commission will aim to launch a report of its findings in June, providing recommendations to the government in order to secure the future of the sector’s workforce.

The Commission will seek to provide assured and effective guidance on a range of issues facing the sector including:

Promoting careers and ensuring retention in the sector

The diversity of the hospitality workforce

Education and skills in hospitality

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The hospitality sector employs almost 3 million people in the UK, it produces £130 billion in economic activity and generates £38 billion in taxes. It is a vast, vibrant and constantly-evolving sector delivering jobs in every constituency. But it is not immune to pressures or changing consumer habits and we need to plan for our futures to ensure it remains robust, relevant and to secure the workforce of the future.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring together sector leaders and policy-makers to promote the great work we do, change perceptions about our industry and to ensure that hospitality businesses are in the best position to succeed decades from now.”

Michael Tomlinson MP, Chair of the APPG Youth Employment added: “Hospitality makes a crucial contribution to employment in the UK and provides fantastic opportunities for young people to learn and develop rewarding careers.

“UKHospitality’s Commission 2030 will enable us to identify the skills that are needed and develop a cohesive plan to offer support and opportunities for young workers.”

Mike Wood MP, APPG Beer Group: “Securing a coherent and accessible pathway for young people into hospitality is a must. We need to make sure that teenagers who are looking to develop a career in hospitality are aware of the opportunities on offer and the skills they can develop.”

Steve Double MP, Chair of the APPG Visitor Economy concluded: “Hospitality is one of the UK’s greatest economic and cultural assets and a significant pillar of our tourism offer.

“A thorough investigation into the future of the sector’s workforce will put us in the best possible position to secure its continued health. It will aid the cementing of its position as an immensely valuable part of our economy.”

The terms of reference for the Commission can be found here and submissions need to be made by 11th May 2018.