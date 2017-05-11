New Senior Appointment Cooks Up Growth Plans For Chef

LATEST NEWS
Neil Boston has been appointed by global culinary apparel brand, Chef Works International Ltd as Commercial Director – an executive role created to develop and manage the company’s international growth plans.

Manufacturing and distributing high-quality, comfortable and stylish hospitality uniforms to more than 70 countries worldwide, with a core market in the USA, Neil will be responsible for developing strategic growth plans for international operations outside the US, focusing on local and regional global contracts.

As Commercial Director, Neil will support the existing Chef Works global subsidiaries to develop their local markets, leverage the extensive global Chef Works network to develop new global contracts within the hotel, restaurant and food service industries, drive growth into new sectors and develop new markets

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Gross, Managing Director at Chef Works International Ltd said: “Neil’s appointment is part of our continual process of investing in the growth of Chef Works and we’re delighted to have him on board. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry and I am confident that we will be in good hands to meet our future goals.”

Neil Boston, Commercial Director at Chef Works International Ltd said: “I’ve always admired Chef Works’ approach and reputation and I am looking forward to uncovering and developing global contracts in untapped territories. My past experience will no doubt stand me in good stead to heavily support the company’s continued growth.”

