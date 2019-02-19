New Skills, Wellness, And Family Activities Are Travellers’ Focus For 2019

Classes and workshops, family-friendly, and wellness experiences are the top experience categories UK travellers are booking on holiday, TripAdvisor’s 2019 Experiences Trends Report reveals. The report, now in its second year, highlights trends in the tours, activities, and experiences industry, sharing key insights into traveller bookings globally and travel trends to expect for 2019.

“Travellers’ focus on immersive experiences show just how much the tourism landscape has changed,” says Hayley Coleman, a TripAdvisor spokesperson. “It’s no longer enough to visit iconic sites, but instead travellers are asking ‘What more can I get out of my trip?’, ‘How can I bring my travels home with me?’

THE TRENDS:

The hottest souvenir to bring back from a trip is a new skill: travellers are learning different skills during trips abroad enriching their lives beyond their trip. Globally traveller bookings for classes and workshops almost doubled (+90%) year-over-year. This was even stronger among UK travellers, as bookings for classes and workshops spiked by 96%, although it was French travellers leading the way, with bookings rising 137%, over the previous year.

Health and well-being is high on the traveller agenda, as bookings for wellness experiences soar. Global traveller bookings for wellness experiences jumped 69% year-over year. New Zealanders are leading the way in the quest for wellness, as bookings for wellness experiences by Kiwi travellers jumped a whopping 362% year-over-year. Closer to home, UK traveller bookings for wellness experiences rose 75% over the previous year.

Sightseeing and iconic attractions are a mainstay, but experiences must cater to the whole family. Family-friendly activities have become a firm priority for travellers as bookings shot up over 200% year-over-year. Closer to home, UK traveller bookings for family-friendly activities have more than doubled (+114%) since the previous year. While tickets and tours to the world’s top attractions, like a

THE RANKINGS:

The fastest-growing types of experiences globally:

Family-friendly (+204%) Classes and workshops (+90%) Wellness experiences (+69%) Cultural and themed experiences (+65%) Outdoor activities (+56%) Watersports (+47%) Food and drink experiences (+47%) Private and customised tours (+46%) Sightseeing tickets(+45%) Cruises and sailing experiences (+44%)

The fastest-growing types of experiences (UK travellers):

Family-friendly (+114%) Classes and workshops (+96%) Wellness experiences (+75%) Cultural and themed experiences (+73%) Watersports (+58%) Sightseeing tickets (51%) Cruises and sailing experiences (+47%) Food and drink experiences (+46%) Theme parks (+43%) Shore excursions (+43%)

​​For travellers wanting to incorporate these trends into their next trip, TripAdvisor Experiences is revealing the top 5 fastest-growing countries and destinations in the world (based on year-over-year booking growth) for…

Family-friendly activities…

Destinations