New Technology At January Furniture Show

Posted by: News in Products & Services December 22, 2017

The 2018 January Furniture Show runs from 21 – 24 January, at the NEC in Birmingham. Visitors to the show will notice a new brightly coloured box on every stand. It’s an e-reader called Poken. It means that even if a stand is busy, visitors can record their visit and request product information from the exhibitor.

Every visitor badge will be a smart badge and tapping it against the Poken box lets the exhibitor know they visited. Exhibitors can read the Poken data at the show in real time, making it an invaluable and lead generating tool, and it means they no longer have to worry about missing buyers they want to see.

It’s completely secure as no personal data is recoded or transmitted. It’s also eco-friendly, tapping the box means that brochures and information pre-loaded on to the system by the exhibitor, will be sent electronically to the visitor – which means less printing and less heavy brochures to carry.
This is a huge technological advance for events and the January Furniture Show is the first major show in the UK to use Poken. The organising team is very excited about the advancement and believes it will be a great tool for both exhibitors and visitors.
For further information please visit www.januaryfurnitureshow.com

