NextDay Catering Launch New Superstore

NextdayCatering.co.uk have Launch a 5000 Sqft Superstore featuring Rational Live Cooking And Robot Coupe Demonstration Kitchens.

The site will be used by both Rational and Robot Coupe on a regular basis to ensure customers receive the proper training on their equipment and as a base where local chefs can meet.

Business Owners Say A large range Catering Equipment Brands That Include Lincat, Blue Seal, Classeq, Global and Victorinox are the perfect offering for the local Chefs and Colleges were students by the plenty have been shopping lately.

Over 2000 products are available to take away from there showroom with many more being added daily. This comes after the Company added a further 20000 Sqft to hold more stock to ensure

Goods can be shipped on a next working day service.

