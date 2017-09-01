Nisbets Adds Another Store To Its Growing Retail Portfolio

Catering equipment supplier, Nisbets, has further added to its growing retail portfolio with the opening of a new store in Bath.

The new store – Nisbets’ 28th retail outlet – will officially open its doors at 9.00am on Monday 11th September.

To celebrate the arrival of the new Nisbets store in Bath, a special launch event will also be held on Thursday 14th September.

With over 2,500 best-selling products available for catering professionals to choose from in store (and over 25,000 products available for next day delivery), those attending the occasion will receive a fantastic 20% OFF everything in store, on top of existing offers, take home a FREE goody bag with every purchase (worth £25!) and enjoy a host of complimentary refreshments. Doors will open at 9.00am.

In celebration of the opening of the new store, local catering businesses will be given free packs of blue roll in the fortnight prior to when the store opens.