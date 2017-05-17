Nisbets Adds Another Store To Its Growing Retail Portfolio

Nisbets Adds Another Store To Its Growing Retail PortfolioCatering equipment supplier, Nisbets, has further added to its growing retail portfolio with the opening of a new store in Newcastle.

The new store – Nisbets’ 26th retail outlet – will officially open its doors at 9.00am on Monday 22 May.

To celebrate the arrival of the new Nisbets store in Newcastle, a special launch event will also be held on Thursday 25 May.

Those attending the occasion will receive a fantastic 20% OFF everything in store, on top of existing offers, take home a FREE goody bag with every purchase (worth £15!) and enjoy a host of complimentary refreshments. Doors will open at 9.00am.

In celebration of the opening of the new store, local catering businesses will be given free packs of blue roll in the fortnight prior to when the store opens.

The Newcastle branch is packed with everything from chef knives and clothing, to furniture and refrigeration from top brands including Buffalo, Polar and Thor.

To discover more about Nisbets and the new store in Newcastle, please visit http://www.nisbets.co.uk/VisitOurStores/Static.raction.