Nisbets Hits The Big Thirty As It Adds Two More Stores To Its Growing Retail Portfolio

Catering equipment supplier, Nisbets, has further added to its growing retail portfolio with the opening of two new stores in Norwich and Sheffield.

The sites, which will represent Nisbets’ 29th and 30th UK retail outlets, will officially open their doors at 9.00am on Monday 11th December.

With over 3,000 best-selling products available for catering professionals to choose from in store (and over 25,000 products available for next day delivery), the Norwich and Sheffield branches are packed with everything from chef knives and clothing, to furniture and refrigeration from top brands including Buffalo, Polar and Thor.

Amy Roberts, Retail Marketing Manager, is thrilled that Nisbets has hit the magic thirty stores:

“We are delighted with the expansion of our store portfolio. Now with 30 Nisbets sites throughout the country, we are able to assist our customers on the telephone, via our website or face-to-face in store. This puts Nisbets in a unique position within the industry and ensures that, no matter what our customers’ needs, we have a variety of ways in which to serve them.”