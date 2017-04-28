Nisbets Wins Prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Catering equipment supplier Nisbets, has been awarded a highly prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, for International Trade. Originally formed in Bristol in 1983, Nisbets trades in 100 countries worldwide and has direct sales operations in 9 territories including Ireland, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Australia and 35 retail outlets around the world. Total export sales have grown by 205% since 2010.

Andrew Nisbet, Chairman and founder of Nisbets PLC, is delighted to receive such a prestigious award:

“To be awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a great honour and a huge tribute to the work of Nisbets colleagues worldwide. Our philosophy around the globe is exactly the same of that in the UK; to provide high quality equipment, at an affordable price, with next day delivery and exceptional customer service. As a result, Nisbets is a one-stop shop for catering professionals. I am extremely proud that we have been selected for this award, and pay tribute to the continuous hard work of the entire team.”

Nisbets is the UK’s largest supplier of catering equipment with over 25,000 products available from popular brands including Buffalo, Polar, Vogue, Waring and Chef Works. Customers can purchase via the website (www.nisbets.co.uk), the sales order line (0845 140 5555), or via one of their 25 retail outlets nationwide.

The award entitles Nisbets to use the Queen’s Award emblem for 5 years in recognition of their achievement. The award will formally be presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh later this year.