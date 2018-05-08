There are no half measures at the Half Moon Inn in Rushall for the local community now that the pub is providing new essential services for the area.

Norfolk County Councillor, Martin Wilby cut the ribbon to open a new farm shop and family play area yesterday at the Half Moon Inn at Rushall in Norfolk.

The Half Moon Inn had been closed for a year when Sarah Campbell-Jones and husband Ray Paul took over the ownership of the 17th century pub last September. They set about refurbishing the pub and re-opened it again just before Christmas, bringing the community asset back to the village and wider community. They also renovated the accommodation and now have three letting bedrooms with a further four soon to be completed.

Not content with this they asked their customers what facilities they would like, and a shop and children’s play area came top of the list. Sarah and Ray were also aware that many elderly and less mobile residents lived in the area so they installed new facilities to improve accessibility.

With the help of the organisation’s local advisor, Terry Stork and a grant of £3,000 from Pub is The Hub’s unique Community Services Fund in partnership with Norfolk County Council to contribute towards overall costs, the project was underway early this year and is now complete.

Sarah Campbell-Jones commented: “We have had some fantastic afternoons and evenings with parents enjoying the new outside seating area and the new play area for the children, a huge success which is wonderful to see and we have already sold two pints of milk this morning so our little shop is also proving to be popular with locals. We are very grateful to Pub is The Hub and Norfolk County Council for their support.”

Terry Stork, the advisor for Pub is The Hub said: “Sarah and Ray have not only breathed life back into this lovely community pub but have extended the range of services it now offers local residents and the wider community. The shop brings valuable new retail outlet with easily accessible facilities, a play area. This sort of project will also bring new employment, an outlet for local suppliers and a real social hub for the community.”