Nominations Are Open For Imbibe’s Personality Of The Year 2018

Nominations Are Open For Imbibe’s Personality Of The Year 2018Nominations are open for Imbibe’s Personality of the Year Awards 2018, the competition that celebrates those in the hospitality industry who have done the most to raise the bar in the UK drinks scene.

Entries come from the UK on-trade, who are encouraged to nominate their peers before Monday 27th November. Nominations can be made at: www.imbibe.com/POTY2018

Now in its eighth consecutive year, categories for 2018 include:

Restaurant Personality of the Year

Bar Personality of the Year

Pub Personality of the Year

Hotel Personality of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Educator of the Year

Hot Stuff Award (outstanding achievement for those under 30)

Industry Legend (consistent outstanding achievement over time)

Those entering do not need to vote for all categories, only for those which are relevant to their activity.