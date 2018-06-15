Nominations Now Open Ahead Of Manchester Hoteliers’ Association Annual Ball And Awards

Nominations have opened ahead of the coveted Manchester Hoteliers’ Association (MHA) Annual Ball – and tickets are now on sale.

The event, which celebrates the city’s dynamic and diverse hospitality offer, will take place at The Principal Manchester on Friday, October 26, 2018 – with ten awards to be handed out on the night.

New to the 15th edition of the MHA Ball is ‘Outstanding Contribution to Hospitality’, a category that honours a long serving individual who has made a significant impact on the hospitality industry across the Manchester city region.

Other categories open for entry include Back of House Customer Service, Bright Idea Award, Front of House Customer Service, Mentor of the Year Award, Rising Star Award, Top Team Award, Unsung Hero Award and Young Chef of the Year.

Adrian Ellis, Chair of MHA, said: “Last year’s event the 600 plus people who attended raised over £30,000 for MHA’s chosen charities. We’re pleased to announce that our charities this year are Breast Cancer Care, The Christie, Hospitality Action and Mustard Tree.

“As an organisation we expect this year’s ball to be our biggest and best yet and one which fittingly celebrates the talent that exists in Manchester’s hospitality offer.”

He added: “There are currently more than 22,000 hotel bedrooms in the Greater Manchester area and 9,000 bedrooms in Manchester city centre – with more hotels set to bolster numbers further when they open over the next 12 months.

“It’s also important to mention that we are currently embarking on a very exciting time for the city as the leisure offer for domestic and international visitors strengthens.”

The nomination deadline for this year’s MHA Ball is Friday, August 3. The shortlist for each category will be announced on Friday, August 31.

Visit www.manchester-hotels.org.uk/enter-now to nominate now