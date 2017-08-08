Nominations Open For The Blue Badge Style Awards; The Year’s Most Stylish Access Awards

Best Restaurant, Favourite Accessible Bar, Most Ludicrous Loo? Recommend Your Favourite Venue for an Award

Nominations are open for the fourth annual Blue Badge Style Awards. The Awards will recognise the effort that stylish hotels, restaurants and bars have made to attract guests with disabilities. A stylish venue doesn’t have to be expensive, just have the certain something that makes it stand out.

Nominations close on Friday 8th September 2017 and Blue Badge Style wants to know what you think!

The website and app is redefining disability with style, encouraging people with disabilities to lead an exciting social life. Blue Badge Style reviews a venue’s facilities, access and style and awards up to 3 ticks; one for accessibility, one for facilities and one for style. Plus, you can enter your favourite place for one of the following awards:

Best Venue in a Listed Building

Most Accessible Bar (upmarket & budget)

Most Accessible Restaurant (upmarket & budget)

Most Accessible Hotel (upmarket and boutique)

Best Disabled Loo

Most Ludicrous Loo

Best European Venue

Above & Beyond – for the venue or company who has made a special effort

Some of the things Blue Badge Style looks for in a great venue are:

Access – things like ramps, unaided access, type of flooring, space to move around in a wheelchair or with a stick, noise levels which aid people with hearing difficulties.

Facilities – where is the disabled loo, how easy is it to use, is everything at the right height, where are the grab rails, emergency cord etc. If it’s a hotel does it have a walk-in showers and wardrobe rails at wheelchair-user height?

Style – only you can decide what’s stylish, but we want to hear about venues with style in terms of décor and the welcome the staff extend to people with disabilities.

Founder, Fiona Jarvis, says “Style remains, despite disability. We want people with disabilities to lead an exciting social life and Blue Badge Style gives them the confidence to do that. The site has all the information you need on stylish venues where you can have a good time, without worrying about how to get in, get out or go to the loo!”.

She continues, “our awards are about promoting stylish venues which also have good access and facilities. Too often people with disabilities don’t go out because they don’t know what to expect when they get there and staff don’t know what to do when they arrive. Our awards are changing that by promoting venues that have style as well as great access and facilities for people with disabilities”.

You can send as much or as little information as you wish and photos are always good. The judges will vet the suggested venues either by visits or remotely with detailed questionnaires. However, it’s your recommendation that counts above all else.

We also want to hear about your experience of ludicrous loos. Have you come across a supposedly disabled toilet that’s impossible to use because it’s full of junk, too small, or everything’s in the wrong place? Then let us know and send an image if you can.a

The Awards will be announced in October. Look out for more details next month. Please send your recommendations via Email: info@bluebadgestyle.com, Twitter: @bluebadgestyle or Facebook: bluebadgestyle