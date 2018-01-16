North East Hospitality Group Feeds Homeless People

A NORTH East hospitality group is joining forces with foodbanks to help give homeless people a hot meal.

Tavistock Hospitality, which owns hotels, restaurants and bars across the region, is to launch the scheme through its Sonnet 43 pubs, starting off in Hartlepool this week (Thurs 18 January).

The team from Sonnet 43 will be at St Aidan’s Church, Stockton Road, to serve a range of dishes inspired by the pub chain’s menus, to the people who regularly visit for the weekly meal.

Jonathan Graham, director at Tavistock Hospitality, said the plan was to run similar sessions at foodbanks around the region on a regular basis over the coming months.

“I wanted to start in Hartlepool because that’s my home town,” he said.

“Sonnet 43 supported foodbanks before Christmas by giving them tinned goods and other items but we wanted to do something more and we thought the best way to do this was to give people the opportunity for a really tasty, hot meal.

“The plight of the homeless and those using foodbanks is always at the forefront at Christmas. However, after Christmas and at the coldest time of the year they need the help more than ever.

“We’ve gone through our menu and chosen hearty dishes which we know will be filling and delicious.

“It’s just a great way for us to give something back.”