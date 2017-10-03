North East Leading Chef Retains His Top Position…

A NORTH EAST restaurant is celebrating after yesterday (2 October) learning it has retained its two Michelin star status.

The Raby Hunt, at Summerhouse near Darlington, remains the only restaurant in the region to have been recognised at one of the highest levels of culinary expertise for the second year running.

In 2017 the restaurant, headed up by self-taught chef, James Close, was the only new eatery in the UK to be included in the elite group of two Michelin star establishments.

And yesterday’s news confirms The Raby Hunt’s place as not only the top restaurant in the region but among the best in the country.

“It was amazing last year to find we were the only new two star restaurant,” said James.

“And then the pressure is on to ensure that those high standards are maintained so it’s fantastic to receive that acknowledgement from Michelin for the second time.”

Following the award of last year’s two stars, the Michelin guide praised The Raby Hunt for “the personality and talent of the chef” which was “evident in the expertly crafted dishes which are refined, inspired and sometimes original.”

The latest news comes on the back of a number of successes for the restaurant, which includes a recent £400,000 refurbishment and the creation of the Kitchen Table, which allows up to six diners to eat while watching James and his team at work.