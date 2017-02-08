Norwich Pubs To Host Fringe Events Around The National Winter Ales Festival

In a week of celebration, pubs across Norwich city centre will host fringe events, including special food, drink and music offerings to mark CAMRA’s National Winter Ales Festival, which takes place from the 21st-25th of February. The Fringe Festival will start on the 18th of February and include a range of special events for visitors and locals enjoying the CAMRA festival. A guide showcasing the featured beers and events will be distributed at participating pubs, and festival-goers will be able to track the participating pubs and beers available through an online beer list and bespoke app: norwichcamra.org.uk/bf. Fringe events include: A “meet the brewer” and beer tastings event at the Coach & Horses, the Plaster Arms and at the Five Points Tap Takeover

Ale-themed quiz night at the Plasterers Arms, The Rumsey Wells and The Beehive

The grand opening of a craft beer bottle shop at the Reindeer Pub

Beer sommelier sessions at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap

A open brewery afternoon and adult storytelling

A week-long Sheffield Tap takeover with beers brewed with Norfolk Malt at the Murderers

A treasure hunt of participating pubs The Fringe events will be run as part of The National Winter Ale Festival, which is one of the highest profile celebrations of great real ale, cider and perry in the country. All of the local pubs participating in the Fringe will also feature a special one off ale from the festival that week. Rob Whitmore, National Winter Ale Festival Organiser says: “CAMRA not only supports quality real ale but also the great British pub, which is so often the heart of our local communities. We wanted to link up our second largest national beer festival with its local host city to inspire more people to visit the fantastic pubs in the area. For anyone visiting or living in Norwich, The Fringe will offer a guide to explore and enjoy some of the best real ale pubs in Norwich City.” The National Winter Ale Festival will be hosted in Norwich for the next three years. It will feature a range of ales from traditional dark, strong winter ales to light hoppy ales. Norwich & Norfolk CAMRA will also present a selection of live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and a special musical attraction on Saturday afternoon.