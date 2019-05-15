Nottinghamshire Based Award-Winning Licensees Take On Second Star Pubs & Bars Site

Nottingham based, multi-award-winning operator, The Secret Pub Company1, has taken on its second site with Star Pubs & Bars, the New Trent in Radcliffe on Trent. Together with Star Pubs & Bars, the company is undertaking a joint £450,000 investment, which will see the closed pub reopen as a top-quality family and dog friendly village pub called The Radcliffe.

Run by David Hage and Mark Osborne, The Secret Pub Company was set up in 2016 with a vision of breathing new life into village pubs, offering fresh food, real ales, exclusive wines and warm hospitality. Their first pub together was the multi-award-winning Railway at Lowdham2, which they opened in 2017 following a £400,000 refurbishment.

The New Trent investment, will radically change the pub in terms of look, feel and what it offers whilst staying true to the pub’s heritage. Similar to The Railway, food will be a major attraction when it reopens at the end of July. 25 new jobs will be created as a result.

Inside, funds are being spent creating a relaxed bar area and two comfortable and characterful dining spaces seating 80.

David says: “The success of The Railway surpassed even our expectations. It’s been fantastic. We’ve done what we set out to do which is to build a brand and business famous for offering consistent great quality service, food and drinks and developed an exciting calendar of events.

“It was always our intention to open three pubs in the area in four years. We’ve bided our time waiting for the right opportunity, which we now have with The Radcliffe. It’s got a good-sized kitchen, garden and carpark and is in a super catchment area. To make it work it needed significant investment and to change radically, which is what we’re doing.

“We have a great working relationship with Star Pubs & Bars. Leasing pubs works for us as a business model. It lessens the immediate personal debt risk and with Star Pubs & Bars you get a fantastic refurbished brand-new pub for a 10th of what it would cost for a freehold. You also have the opportunity of a longer lease, helping increase the value of the business. So, we’re looking forward to this latest refurbishment and creating another great village local.”

Alun Johnson, regional operations director said: “The refurbishment of the New Trent is great news for the residents of Radcliffe on Trent and the surrounding area as it’s a major upgrade of a closed pub and a change in direction with new award-winning operators at the helm. David and Mark have an excellent track record at The Railway and a real passion for excellence. They know how to make a village pub a success and The Radcliffe is going to be another fantastic village pub for them.”