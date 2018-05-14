Novellini UK is the British branch of Novellini Group – The most important shower enclosure manufactured in Italy.

A vast range, extremely high quality and probably the most versatile in the market – anything is possible in terms of scale and design.

Throughout the world Novellini creates inspiring bathrooms that appeal to individuals at home, via our merchant partners. Working alongside architects and designers, we create beautiful and functional bathrooms that complement the home, helping to create tranquil spaces promoting Well-being within the living environment.

Based in the beautiful market town of St Albans, Hertfordshire, we have a small but well stocked Showroom with multiple displays of enclosures, trays, baths and steam cabins.

At Novellini we understand that you desire individual bathroom designs, this is why we have created six new frame finishes to help you achieve these aspirations.

Enclosures are now available in nickel, matt black, polished gold, white, silver and polished chrome. In addition we have coated all our profiles with an anti-bacterial and anti-scale coating as standard.

New glass finishes include smoke, mirror and spy glass all with crystal clear glass treatment as standard.

All our products are maintained by our qualified service engineers and supported by parts readily available from stock.

For further information call 01727 229 922 or visit www.novellini.co.uk