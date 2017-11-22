Now Deliveroo Targets Pubs Without Kitchens For Food Delivery Service

Delivery service Deliveroo is teaming up with pubs that don’t have kitchens so customers don’t desert the bar for restaurants when they get hungry.

The online delivery firm currently works with restaurants and pubs to offer customers takeaways, however, it is now targeting venues without their own menus.

Leicester’s live music space The Shed was one of the first to take advantage of the service as part of the Deliveroo’s trial with 20 pubs. A spokesman for the Shed said “a lot of people have the perception that ordering in means staying in and I want to shift the perception. I would love for people to come out by the bar after work, take advantage of our happy hour offers and have a real sociable meal too.”

Following its success, Deliveroo hopes to expand the service nationwide in 2018, however people will only be able to have food delivered to participating pubs.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “We’ve already set up great partnerships with several pubs and bars across the UK, offering the establishments access to Deliveroo branded items to help prompt visitors to order some delicious food to enjoy with their pint.”

Deliveroo said the venture was sparked when bosses started noting a rise in food being ordered from pubs.

‘We’ve set up some great partnerships with several pubs and bars across the UK, offering the establishments access to Deliveroo branded items to help prompt visitors to order some delicious food to enjoy with their pint,’ a spokesman said.