Nuts About KPs? Over £10k-Worth Of Prizes In KP Of The Year 2018 Awards!

Celebration of kitchen porters’ ‘massive’ contribution now in 5th year

The search is on for the KP of the Year 2018. The competition, which is the brainchild of warewashing specialist Winterhalter, is now in its fifth year and looking to build on its increasing popularity. With that in mind, the prize fund now tops £10,000 – and every single KP who is nominated gets a special gift.

“Every year the standard of entry goes up and the pressure intensifies,” says Winterhalter managing director Stephen Kinkead. “And every year we hear stories of KPs doing extraordinary work that goes way beyond the call of duty.

“What’s great about this competition is that so many people in the industry support it. That’s partly because so many of us started out as KPs – including me!”

Amongst the high profile chefs who have voiced their support for the KP of the Year competition is Paul Ainsworth. “I started out as a KP,” he says. “It’s such a hard job! We can’t function without them. To be able to celebrate kitchen porters is great – the KP of the Year is a brilliant idea.”

The winner receives a trophy, £1,000 cash, and a celebratory dinner for family and friends. They also win a brand new Winterhalter for their work place, worth up to £8,000. Two runners up receive cash prizes and every entrant gets a special KP of the Year apron, in a presentation tin, created by Oliver Hardy.

Last year’s winner was José Núnez, of The Stafford hotel, St James, London. He was nominated by Mark Surguy, The Stafford’s hotel manager, who said, “José has a work ethic that cannot be compared. He’s always smiling, he holds himself and every member of his team to the highest standards. Nothing is ever too much for him.”

Stephen Kinkead added, “José was a truly worthy winner and he was the unanimous choice of the judges. Now it’s time to find his successor!”

For information and to enter a KP for KP of the Year 2018 visit www.kpoftheyear.com