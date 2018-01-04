Oakman Inns Report Strong Trading For 2017

The Directors of Oakman Inns & Restaurants report a year of significant progress across the group.

The key financial highlights were as follows:

Group turnover up by 20.4% at £23.3m

Like for Like sales up 3.5%

Average sales per core Oakman site continued to exceed £30k NET per week

Site EBITDA grew by 31.1% to £4.04m

Group EBITDA more than doubled to £1.68m

In addition to a pleasing financial performance the group continued to successfully execute its longer-term strategy. Two new sites opened in Solihull and Royston bringing the total number of developed site at the year end to 16.

A substantial freehold pub, The Royal Foresters in Ascot, was purchased for £3.6m in December 2016 and will re-open after a major refurbishment in the summer of 2018.

Since the year end, Oakman Inns has acquired three more sites. All three were purchased as going concerns, are currently trading and will receive further development into fully fledged Oakman Inns in due course.

The Walter Arms, Sindlesham (Hunky Dory Pubs Ltd)

The Dog & Badger, Medmenham (OIRL)

The Anchor, Hullbridge (OIRL)

Commenting on the audited figures, Oakman Inns’ CEO and Founder, Peter Borg-Neal, said:

“2016/17 was a good year for us. As well as achieving strong sales and profit growth we were able to raise considerable sums and to build an exciting pipeline. Like everybody else we have been negatively impacted by the weakness of Sterling and the ever-increasing burden of taxation. However, we have genuine momentum within the business and the current year is also going very well.”

TRADING UPDATE

Oakman Inns delivered very pleasing LFL growth of 5.9% during the four-week Christmas trading period ending on 31st December 2017.

The first week of the period was badly hit by the snow that fell on the Sunday – which also impacted negatively on the first half of the second week. The destination sites were particularly badly hit and, accordingly, the business was in 2.5% decline at the half way stage. However, a really strong second half saw a complete turnaround to deliver the +5.9% outcome.

Commenting on the Christmas sales, CEO and Founder, Peter Borg-Neal, said:

“Although the Like For Like sales were slightly down on our year to date run-rate I am delighted with our performance over Christmas. The snowfall had a negative impact of around £100k on our business and, even after allowing for the fact that some customers rebooked for another day, we estimate it knocked around 2.5% to 3% off the like-for-like increase. Accordingly, to achieve +5.9% despite the impact of the weather is a superb result. Even more so when you consider that we were rolling over strong comparables of +6.7% LFL growth in the same period last year.”